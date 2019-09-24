SBI investigating after Sanford police shoot armed robbery suspect

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Sanford police shot an armed robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the Dollar Tree at 2031 S. Horner Blvd. in Sanford shortly before 4:30 p.m. The clerk said a man armed with a knife came into the store and demanded money, the release said.

The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers found the man in a wooded area next to the Dollar Tree. He was armed with a knife. While attempting to arrest the armed suspect, an officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect, the release said.

The suspect was transported to Central Carolina Hospital.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, per standard procedure, the release said.

The suspect was not identified. No further information was released.

