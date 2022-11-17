SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County student was detained after a stolen gun was found in the juvenile’s book bag, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The gun that was found Wednesday in the backpack of the Central Carolina Academy student had been reported stolen in Harnett County, Lee County deputies said.

The student was not publicly identified.

Staff at the school received a complaint about the weapon and immediately addressed the situation along with sheriff’s office personnel, deputies said.

Juvenile petitions were filed against the student for possession of a weapon on school campus/property, possession of stolen property, communicating threats and carrying a concealed weapon.

This remains an ongoing investigation of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.