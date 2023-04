SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop led to gun charges for a Sanford teen.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents made the stop Thursday in the area of U.S. 1 and Hawkins Avenue.

Agents found two concealed firearms in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Junior Vargas Cervantes was arrested and charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm.

He was brought before the Lee County magistrate and issued a $2,000 secured bond.