SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage girl and a man were arrested on June 2 for drug trafficking and using a motel room as a trap house, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 2, agents with the sheriff’s office finished a long-term investigation involving someone that was distributing pressed fentanyl pills from a residence on San Lee Drive and South Park Apartments in Sanford.

Agents were able to buy large amounts of pressed fentanyl pills from the suspect, Victor Lemus, 33, of Sanford, on multiple occasions in several locations in Lee County.

During the investigation, agents seized over 200 pressed fentanyl pills, 50 THC vape cartridges and a stolen rifle.

Lemus was charged with:

10 counts of trafficking heroin/opium,

Three counts of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance,

One count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance,

One count of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance,

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and

Four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed in the Lee County Jail and received a $200,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office also learned during the investigation that a motel room at the Baymont Inn was used for keeping and selling fentanyl, according to Kailey Breann Anderson’s, 18, arrest warrants.

Anderson, of Sanford, was arrested for two counts of conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium and one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail and received a $200,000 secured bond.