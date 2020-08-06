Sanford to begin 3-week city-wide scavenger hunt on Friday

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Looking for something fun to do in Sanford?

Beginning Friday, the city’s parks department will offer a scavenger hunt so people can have some safe outdoor fun.

The hunt is going to run across three weeks and it includes both city parks, Lee County parks, and downtown landmarks, according to a news release. The scavenger hunt will run from Friday until Aug. 28.

“We want all Sanfordians to get outside and enjoy our area,” said Mayor Chet Mann. “This scavenger hunt is a great opportunity to spend time with family and while rediscovering the great outdoors in Sanford.”

You can sign up in groups of five or fewer. You will need to take a picture at each location and submit them to cityparks@sanfordnc.net by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Scavenger hunt participants who find at least 10 of the 15 items on the checklist will be entered to win a prize. There will be a grand prize drawing for those who find all 15 items.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, send an email to the parks department at cityparks@sanfordnc.net.

