Sanford to spend up to $52,000 for 2 murals honoring blues musicians, race car driver

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Sanford is prepared to spend up to $52,000 for two “public art” murals on the side of buildings in the downtown area, according to officials.

In a news release Friday, officials announced the town is accepting proposals from artists for the creation of the murals along Carthage Street.

The murals are among “several public art initiatives aimed at enriching the downtown Sanford and the city of Sanford experience for visitors and stakeholders,” according to a Sanford document outlining the requirements for the murals.

One mural would be about local race car driver J.D. McDuffie, who died in a crash during a NASCAR race in 1991. That artwork would be at a building at 329 Carthage St., the news release said.

The other mural would “celebrate The Piedmont Blues with blues musician Floyd Council” as the focus, the news release said. Musician Pinkney “Pink” Anderson would also be included in the blues mural.

The Piedmont Blues mural would be on a building at 212 Carthage Street.

Sanford officials say the town would spend between $32,000 and $37,000 for the Piedmont blues projects.

The budget for the McDuffie project is between $13,000 and $15,000, according to documents on the town of Sanford’s website.

The artists involved in the projects must be living in North Carolina or be from North Carolina if they are living elsewhere.