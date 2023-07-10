SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main line break has led to a boil water advisory for Sanford residents.

Customers have experienced periods of low pressure and service interruption in the distribution system due to the break. When this happens, the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system increases, the City of Sanford said Monday.

Therefore, when water is restored, consumers need to boil all water for human consumption or use bottled water. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, the city said.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

The city is also urging customers to conserve water whenever possible.

Once repairs are made to the line break, water plant personnel will perform sufficient testing of the water to ensure it is safe for human consumption, the city said.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

Because of the disruption of water service, all municipal buildings and the Buggy Company Building were closed to the public Monday.

The Sanford Water Filtration Facility detected the break around 3 a.m. on Monday. The break caused residents across Lee County to wake up without water or with extremely low water pressure.

The break was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday and the repair process began.

The city’s water tanks must refill before full water service will be restored. Therefore, many residents and businesses may still be without water until the tanks can fill.