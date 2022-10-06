SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Sanford woman of providing drugs to a man who died two years ago of an overdose.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Samantha Michelle Goins, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony death by distribution. She received a $250,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they responded after Cory Dale Moore, 32, was reported missing in September 2020, and said after months of searching, they found his skeletal remains in a wooded area on Carbonton Road in Sanford.

Deputies said their investigation determined that Moore died of a drug overdose, and a grand jury indicted Goins on the death by distribution charge.

Goins also faces further drug charges because she was found in possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.