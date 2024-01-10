SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who previously claimed stabbing her husband in the heart was “self-defense” has now been arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested 23-year-old Luzysol Gonzalez De La Fuente in Sanford on Friday. Deputies had responded to her family’s home on Lizzie Jeter Lane for a “domestic call” on June 25, 2023.

On arrival, deputies discovered she had stabbed her husband, Jose Sorriano Paulino, 24, in the heart, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through “further investigation actions” and the completion of an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said it was found that that stabbing was not self-defense in nature, as Fuente has previously claimed.

Fuente is currently in the custody of the Harnett County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond.