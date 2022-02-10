Sanford woman wins top prize of $250K in NC lottery’s newest scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman is the first winner of the top $250,000 prize in North Carolina’s newest scratch-off lottery game.

A spokesman for the North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday said Patti Pilat collected the winnings from her 20X The Cash ticket Wednesday at the commission’s office.

Pilat bought her $5 ticket at Walmart on state Route 87 in Sanford to become the first person to win the top prize since the game was launched last week.

After state and federal taxes were withheld, she took home $177,526.

The odds of a winning ticket — including the breakeven amount of $5 — in that particular game are 1 in 4.12, the lottery commission said.