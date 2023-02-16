ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Sustained rainfall that started this past Sunday led to two sewer overflows in Rocky Mount.

The sewer system was overloaded because of saturated ground conditions which caused the overflows at Riverside Drive and Hargrove Street, the city said in a news release.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday on Riverside Drive under the trestle and ended at 11:30 p.m. that night.

It is estimated that around 116,000 gallons of heavily diluted wastewater reached the Tar River, the city said.

A second overflow happened the same day at 3 p.m. on Hargrove Street where about 19,200 gallons of heavily diluted wastewater reached the Cokey Swamp. This event ended at 11 p.m.

“Due to the saturated soil conditions and the roughly 1.61 inches of rain experienced locally over

the period, the sewer collection system was overwhelmed with heavily diluted wastewater. The

heavily diluted nature of the wastewater and the unusually high flows in the receiving water

bodies, helped to reduce the potential impact of this event,” said Director of Water Resources

Brenton Bent.