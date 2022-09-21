TRAMWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they returned an escaped emu to its owner after it was seen wandering around Tramway Wednesday.

In photos deputies shared, the emu is seen walking along a road next to a wooded area.

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the dedicated deputies helped the emu return home.

This is the second loose emu sighting this year in North Carolina.

The first was in Lenoir when police has to rescue “Kevin” after she was spotted lying beside a family on the side of the road.