SBI: Agents injured in Sampson County explosion scheduled to have surgery

BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – The two North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents injured in an explosion in Sampson County on Friday are set to have surgery on Tuesday, according to an update from the SBI.

The update said Special Agent Brian Joy and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Luper are recovering at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

“They have both been in good spirits,” the release said.

Luper’s injuries include second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder. He is set to have surgery on his shoulder on Tuesday, the SBI said.

Joy is slated to have surgery Tuesday, as well. He suffered third-degree burns. He was in critical condition as of the last update, which came Friday evening.

The explosion that injured the two happened early Friday morning. It stemmed from an incident that began around lunchtime Thursday when Sampson County deputies initiated a traffic stop around U.S. routes 13 and 421.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies found explosive devices inside the vehicle and took the driver, 33-year-old Jimmy Tyndall, into custody.

Investigators went to Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Road where they reported seeing bomb-making materials in plain view. Nearby homes were evacuated, said Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was obtained and executed Thursday evening at Tyndall’s home.

Once authorities got to the home on JV Farm Road in Dunn, they located bomb-making materials in a cabin on the property behind the home.

Once the materials were located, the SBI’s bomb squad was called in. Joy and Luper were in Sampson County assisting the sheriff’s office. The search stretched from Thursday night into Friday morning, the SBI said.

According to authorities, while the agents were “conducting a render safe mission,” an explosion occurred and both men were injured.

VIDEO: Explosions seen on Sampson County property where bomb-making materials were found

Joy was airlifted to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Luper was also taken to the burn center for treatment, but not via LifeFlight.

No deputies were injured in the explosion, Smith said.

Tyndall is charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of mephedrone, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $151,000 secured bond.

