SBI arrests ex-Harnett County elementary school resource officer on child sex crime charges

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Harnett County elementary school resource officer was arrested Tuesday by the SBI on child sex crime charges, the SBI said.

William Mitchell Edge, 47, of Lillington surrendered to agents following a year-long investigation by the SBI.

The SBI investigation was sparked by a tip from the FBI in November 2019, the SBI said.

Edge served as school resource officer at Boone Trail Elementary School as a Harnett County sheriff’s deputy.

He turned himself in at the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested by agents from the SBI’s Capital District office.

Edge was charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

He received a $150,000 unsecured bond.