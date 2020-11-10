SBI arrests Vance County deputy on extortion, obstruction of justice charges

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Vance County deputy was arrested Nov. 5 following a months-long investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
In June, District Attorney Mike Waters requested the SBI look into a deputy assigned to the narcotics unit of the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.
Following that investigation, Deputy Mitch Pittman was indicted by a grand jury on obstruction of justice and extortion charges.
He surrendered himself at the Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 5 where SBI agents took him into custody.
He was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of extortion. Pittman was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond.
The investigation is ongoing, the SBI said.
