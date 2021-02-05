SBI identifies agent, suspect involved in deadly Granville County shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 52-year-old man has been identified as the man shot and killed by a SBI agent following an 18-hour standoff in Granville County on Wednesday.

SBI agents were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Anthony Andrew Renuart for charges of first-degree statutory sex offense, four counts first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and disseminating obscenities to a minor.

SBI agents, along with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, went to a residence located along Canady Mill Rd. in Franklinton around 5 p.m. Tuesday to arrest Renuart.

A search warrant for the residence was for the production of child pornography.

When law enforcement arrived, Renuart, who was armed, retreated inside the home.

The Franklin County SWAT, Wake Forest Police SWAT, and SBI Special Response Team were called in to help during the 18-hour standoff.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Renuart came to the door armed with what the SBI said was a long gun.

“An SBI agent fired a shot striking the suspect,” a spokeswoman for the SBI said.

Special Agent Eric Armstrong was identified as the agent who shot Renuart.

Armstrong has been with the SBI since July 2017.

Renuart died at the scene.

The SBI’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, which is standard operating procedure.

Amstrong has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The SBI always seeks to preserve life and to use the minimum amount of force necessary. Rarely, there are those occasions where the use of deadly force is exercised by our agents. As with every officer involved shooting the case will be fully investigated and reviewed with the District Attorney,” the SBI said in a release.