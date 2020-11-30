SBI identifies Harnett County deputy, man involved in shooting following traffic stop

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The SBI has identified the Harnett County deputy who shot a 34-year-old during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Deputy M. J. Allen shot Bernard Junior Carnegie, 34, after he ran from the scene of a traffic stop at the intersection of Highland Forest and Alpine drives near Sanford, officials said.

Carnegie’s cousin Desmond Brewington said he was in the car with Carnegie when the deputy stopped them around 12:30 a.m.

“We was coming from a relatives house and police get behind us and pulled us over,” said Brewington.

Brewington said the deputy stopped them for not having the license plate properly lit.

“He [the deputy] asked us to step out the car, we step out the car and he searches my cousin and tells me to come around my side and searches me. Then at that point, my cousin ran,” Brewington said.

According to a release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy then chased him through several yards where the shooting happened.

“I didn’t hear no ‘stop, hault,’ no taser, none of that type of stuff — he just started shooting,” Brewington said of not hearing any verbal commands from the deputy.

Neighbors told CBS 17 they heard around six or seven gunshots. One of the bullets hit Carnegie.

Carnegie remains at the hospital on Monday, the SBI said.

“I guess he was probably feeling like ‘he’s gonna shoot me,’ so he’s gonna run,” Berline Brewington said when asked why her nephew would run from police.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said investigators collected the deputy’s gun for evidence, and found another weapon at the scene.

But, Brewington said he and Carnegie didn’t have any weapons.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on this investigation.

As standard protocol, the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said the conclusion of the investigation will be presented to the Harnett County District Attorney.