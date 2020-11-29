SBI investigating after Harnett County deputy shoots fleeing man during traffic stop

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after investigators say he shot a man during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was performing a traffic stop on a vehicle at the corner of Highland Forest Drive and Alpine Drive in Sanford.

At some point during the traffic stop, deputies say the driver of the vehicle in question fled the scene on foot.

The deputy then chased the man through several yards where the shooting took place before firing shots, hitting the man once, deputies say.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on this investigation.

As standard protocol, the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.