RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man convicted of trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Nash County will spend 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that 40-year-old Anthony Cyquan Herring received his 240-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in Raleigh.

A jury in Elizabeth City convicted him in March of possessing both drugs with the intent to distribute them, possessing a firearm while committing a drug crime and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Prosecutors say authorities in Nash County stopped his SUV in June 2020 for speeding while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to South Carolina.

Deputies who said the car smelled like marijuana searched it and found 36 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, a loaded handgun within his reach and materials for packaging and distributing the drugs.

Deputies also found his two young children in the back of the vehicle, sleeping and urinating in bottles.

“This career criminal was running dangerous drugs through North Carolina with his children and a loaded gun in the car,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “Now, he will spend the next two decades behind bars.”

The Justice Department says Herring was sentenced as an armed career criminal because he was previously convicted of at least three drug trafficking crimes.