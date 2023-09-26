BOWMORE, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man was fatally hit by a vehicle shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Around 12:08 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision on Laurinburd Road near McQuage Road, in the Bowmore community which is about five miles southwest of Raeford.

An initial investigation revealed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and that the vehicle left the scene traveling toward Raeford, troopers said.

The pedestrian, later identified as 23-year-old Dakeem Wilton Dantzler, of Andrews, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2004-2011 Dodge or Chrysler passenger vehicle with a missing right-side passenger mirror, troopers said.

Anyone with information should contact the Troop H, District 6 State Highway Patrol office at (910)728-4488 during business hours or dial *HP(47) anytime.