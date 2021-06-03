SC murder suspect arrested in Lee County, sheriff’s office says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A South Carolina murder suspect was arrested at a motel in Lee County on Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received information from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday that a suspect in a homicide that had happened just hours prior in Florence, South Carolina, may be in Sanford.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which deputies quickly located at an Econo Lodge at 1403 N. Horner Blvd.

Officers with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sanford Police Department, and Florence Police Department arrested Eric Dequan Timmons Jr. around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. He had a warrant for murder in South Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of the arrest, officers were able to seize “evidence pertaining to the homicide that occurred in Florence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Timmons was processed in Lee County as a fugitive from justice. He was given no bond and awaits extradition back to South Carolina.