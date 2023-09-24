SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam involving someone pretending to be a member of the department to get money.

According to a Facebook post by the agency, someone is calling from the number (919) 925-6646, stating they’re with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and telling people they’ll be arrested if they don’t pay fines and handle legal matters.

“Nobody from our office will ever ask you for money!” the post says, calling the message a scare tactic. “This number also has a voicemail set up that says they are claiming to be our warrants and citation division.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reiterates that this is a scam and people should not give any information to anyone who calls from that number.