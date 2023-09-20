HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam from a caller pretending to be a detective.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, a Halifax County resident reported they received a call from someone who claimed to be “Detective Bradshaw” with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office asking for a returned call.

“Please know we do NOT have a Detective BRADSHAW on our staff,” the Facebook post says. “Please do not provide any information, pay any fee to anyone claiming to [be] a detective with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.”

This is the second reported incident of someone impersonating a law enforcement officer in central North Carolina in two weeks.

Earlier this month, the Apex Police Department announced they are investigating a man for impersonating a police officer after the suspect stopped a driver and identified himself as an Apex police officer.

According to Apex police, the suspect is not an officer with their department or any other law enforcement agency in the area.