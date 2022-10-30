GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook.

City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6.

They said it has been shared numerous times on Facebook by someone named Brandley Sue Wilky.

Officials say this is a fake event and they are aware of at least one person who the scammer has taken money from.

“Please do not fall for their scam,” Goldsboro Parks & Recreation warned in a Facebook post.

In the comments on that post, someone said they had been messaging with the scammer and were glad they saw the warning.

The scammer has had multiple scams across multiple states, according to the City of Goldsboro.

City officials said if anyone questions whether an event at one of their parks and facilities is real or not, they should contact the city to verify its authenticity and authorization.