NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam.

Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant.

They say the caller claims to be Chief Deputy Brandon Medina, who left the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in April to become the Chief of Police for the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

He no longer works for the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer claims that the victim can clear up their warrant if they pay the scammer money, according to a release.

Deputies say they will not call you and ask you to pay money for jury duty.

If you’re asked for money or to obtain gift cards or prepaid cards, deputies say it’s a scam.

They say anyone in this situation should immediately hang up.