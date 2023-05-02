RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on Monday after robbing a house while the residents were inside, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Bristle Oaks Drive in Raeford regarding an unknown disturbance.

After arriving, the victims told deputies that while they were inside, the suspects entered the residence and began stealing property. Deputies said the victims confronted the suspects and an altercation began.

During the altercation, several weapons were presented and the victims said they were scared for their lives. Deputies said no one was injured during the altercation.

While investigating, detectives identified a suspect as Kimberly Donn-Patterson and warrants were obtained.

Donn-Patterson was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. She received a $20,000 secured bond.

If you have any information, please contact Detective L. McBryde at 910-875-5111.