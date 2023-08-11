Things every middle-schooler needs in their backpack for the 2023 school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With schools set to start classes soon, organizations in Raleigh and the greater Triangle region are giving away backpacks and supplies for students.

These events are as follow:

Raleigh Dream Center Hosts Back2School Backpack Giveaway

Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon

Raleigh Dream Center, a faith-based non-profit organization serving communities in need, will be hosting its annual Back2School Backpack Giveaway on Saturday. During the event, volunteers from the organization will distribute a total of 720 backpacks filled with school supplies between its 12 Adopt-A-Block communities. Children must be present to receive a backpack. School supplies in the backpacks were made possible from individual and church donations to the Raleigh Dream Center.

Raleigh Dream Center volunteers meet in a visible site at the 12 locations, usually in the main office parking lot. They go door-to-door to invite residents to the event, initiate games of soccer or basketball with the children, offer prayer and encouragement, and build relationships with the community.

In addition to the backpacks, the organization will also be distributing roughly 15,000 pounds of free groceries.

The Wake County locations for Saturday are:

Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh

Washington Terrace, 1951 Booker Drive, Raleigh

McMakin Street, 620 McMakin St., Raleigh

Casa de Luna Apartments, 3819 Bonneville Court, Raleigh

The Oaks Apartments, 544 Lipscomb Court, Raleigh

The Bridges, 6615 The Lakes Drive, Raleigh

Stonecrest Apartments, 3982 Hare Snipe Court, Raleigh

Boundary Village, 03 Culpepper Hill Court, Cary

Shady Acres, 225 Shady Acres Loop, Knightdale

New Hope Village 1, 217 N. Allen St., Wake Forest

New Hope Village 2, corner of N. Taylor St. & E Cedar Ave. in Wake Forest

Walk-up event at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, in the back of the church off Calvary Drive.

Tarboro Road Community Center School Supplies

Giving Back: School Supplies Giveaway

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tarboro Road Community Center, 121 N. Tarboro St.

Join us as we distribute book bags and school supplies to students in the Tarboro Road community and surrounding area, while supplies last. Find us in the community center multipurpose room and gym.

John Wall Family Foundation Backpack Giveaway

Begins Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Roberts Park, Raleigh

Activities

Annual Backpack Giveaway (while supplies last)

Face Painting

Sweet Treats

Music

And More

One ticket per K-12 grade student, provided on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. Students must be present with a ticket.

Durham Greater Emmanuel Temple Of Grace Back To School Community Day

12th Annual Back to School Community Day

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace, 2722 E. Main St., Durham

Free backpacks with school supplies will be given out to residents, and information from various community organizations.

To donate online, visit https://getgraceonline.org/our-church/give-online/ and include “Community Day” in the memo line or any selected giving platforms.

Rocky Mount Back 2 School Jam

Aug. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 NE Main St.

Downtown Event Center to Giveaway 160 Free Backpacks

For the first time since opening in 2018, the Downtown venue will host its first Back 2 School Jam. This community centered event will include free school supplies, food, music, activities and more.

The event will have various activities for all ages to enjoy such as, bounce houses, obstacle course, slides, face painting, henna tattoos, basketball, volleyball, cornhole, 360 photo booth, and a live remote from Choice FM 92.1 with DJ Double A on the turntables. Tickets for the Scream Tour will be given away. There will be 160 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to give away to kids 4 years old to school-aged. For all children to receive their backpacks, the kids must be present with an adult.