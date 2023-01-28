WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County school bus driver is celebrating after a big lottery win.

Paula Harris, of Warrenton, won $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off and collected her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, according to a release from the North Carolina Education lottery.

It said she bought her ticket from the Speedway on West 3rd St. in Ayden.

“I love the crossword puzzles,” she said. “They are my favorite.”

After state and federal tax withholdings, Harris took home $106,876.

The 59-year-old said she plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage and help out her kids.

“I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”

She told her children the good news after she won.

“They couldn’t believe it either,” she recalled.

According to lottery officials, Cashword Multiplier debuted in August with six $150,000 prizes.

Of the six, only one $150,000 prize remains to be claimed.