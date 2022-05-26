WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus with 23 Forest Pines Elementary School students aboard was involved in a crash with another vehicle Thursday morning, town officials confirmed.

The crash took place at about 9 a.m. when a Chevy Traverse failed to stop at a red light and struck the bus, a Wake Forest spokesperson said.

Seven ambulances responded to the crash site with 11 treated on the scene. The bus driver and two children were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson also said.

All lanes along northbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 remain closed as of 10:42 a.m.

The driver of the Traverse has been charged with failure to stop at a red light and another bus was called to pick up the students and transport them to Forest Pines Elementary, town officials said.

