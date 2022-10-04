PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County school bus was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon just east of Pinebluff, school district officials said.

The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen and just west of U.S. 501, according to a news release from Moore County Schools.

Students and staff from Pinecrest High School aboard the bus were not injured when the bullet hit the vehicle, the news release said.

Officials said there will be “an additional police presence” in the bus route area beginning Wednesday.

There were five students and two adults on the bus at the time of the gunfire, officials said.

“There is no reason to believe at this time that this shooting was intentional or targeting the bus or anyone on the bus,” Moore County Schools spokeswoman Catherine Nagy said in the news release.

The incident is under investigation by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and police with Moore County Schools, Nagy said.