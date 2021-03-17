School closings and delays – March 18

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many school districts are moving instruction online with much of central North Carolina under a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours with the main threats being widespread damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

A significant severe weather threat means wind gusts will reach up to at least 75 mph. Gusts could be as strong as winds during a Category 1 hurricane, which has wind speeds starting at 74 mph.

School systems closing or releasing early:

Moore County Schools will release three hours early.

School systems moving to remote instruction:

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will hold a remote learning day. Buildings will close at noon. Athletics, school events, and other after-school activities are canceled.

Chatham County Schools will hold a remote learning day.

Cumberland County Schools will hold a live remote learning day. All schools will follow the normal Plan B schedule. All meal sites, schools, and district buildings will be closed. Athletic events and after-school activities are canceled.

Durham Public Schools will hold a remote learning day. Schools will be closed to students. DPS specialty high schools will delay their first day of in-person learning until Friday.

Harnett County Schools will hold a remote learning day. School buildings will be open for staff, if needed, until 11:30 a.m.

Johnston County will hold a synchronous remote learning day. Meals will be offered to students at middle and high schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. unless conditions worsen. After-school activities are canceled. All staff should report to the workplace and may be released early.

Wake County Schools will have an asynchronous day. All in-person activities are canceled.

Wayne County Schools will hold a remote learning day. All district facilities will close at noon. After-school activities and curbside meal distributions are canceled.

