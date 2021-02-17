School closings and delays on Feb. 18

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday due to the potential for significant ice accumulation.

That forecast has resulted in closings and delays across central North Carolina.

CBS 17 will update this list as more closings are announced.

Closings

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will have a remote learning day.

Durham Public Schools is closing facilities and canceling remote learning.

Delays

N.C. State University delays in-person classes until 11 a.m. Online/remote classes will occur as previously scheduled during this time.

Freezing rain will be likely north and west of Raleigh while other locations will see just rain.

Significant icing is forecast for north and west of the Triangle.