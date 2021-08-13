School supply giveaways, collection events being held in the Triangle, Fayetteville on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Happening Friday and throughout the weekend, local volunteers are making sure kids have the supplies they need to head back to school.

There are at least three different back-to-school supply events being held throughout our area today and the goal at those events is more than just giving out supplies.

One of those events is being held at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh at 9 a.m.

UNC Health said they’re holding the “Stuff the Bus” event to make a positive impact on the community they serve. Employees will fill two school buses with school supplies to be delivered to students in Wake, Orange, Johnston, Chatham and Durham counties.

There is a “Stuff the Bus” Amazon Wish List for those who can’t make a donation in person or for anyone who wants to see the kinds of items needed the most.

There is a second UNC Health “Stuff the Bus” event being held at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In Durham, there’s a similar campaign beginning at 10 a.m. at The Streets at Southpoint. The goal of the “Volunteers of America Operation Backpack” collection drive is to get supplies for homeless children so they have everything they need to start the school year. Collections will be taken on the lower level near Center Court.

Operation Backpack is also seeking to raise at least $40,000 to support low-income kids in their programs, as well as some of the schools that they attend. The campaign runs through Aug. 28.

Over in Fayetteville, there will be a donation drive for pre-registered families that will help 675 students get school supplies. The “Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Village Drive.