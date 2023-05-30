SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is injured after a shooting in Scotland Neck Monday night, according to police.

Police said on Monday at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East 8th Street regarding a shots fired call. They found an adult man who was shot in the left thigh area.

The victim spoke with officers, but did not provide any details to assist them. Police said he was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe for further treatment and his condition is unknown.

Moments later, officers said they responded to another shooting on West 12th Street. Police said the shooting resulted in property damage to a home.

Officers said they have investigated at least four other shootings in the past week. The department reached out to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina ALE for assistance.

Police believe the incidents are related and the investigation is ongoing.