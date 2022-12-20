SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them.

A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.

The post included a graphic showing a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Police did not identify the person or give any other details about someone who they said died.

They said they have found other “individuals seconds from death” and said their supply of Narcan is depleted.

“The drug dealers do not care about you or your family,” the department said. “Their day is coming, but you must seek help first.”