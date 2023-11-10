SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck continues to investigate three shooting incidents that happened in two days this week.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Scotland Neck Police Interim Chief T. Parker received a call that a male was shot in the 200 block of East 13th Street. Police and deputies were already in the area assisting with a shots fired call.

A male juvenile was found in a vehicle suffering from two gunshot wounds to his thigh, police said. He was transported to ECU Heath Edgecombe by Halifax EMS. The actual shooting happened near Grace Street and East 10th Street area, police said.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Parker and Halifax County sheriff’s deputies responded to the same area as the aforementioned shooting and found a male juvenile lying in the yard of a residence suffering from severe gunshot wounds to the leg.

He was also transported to ECU Health Edgecombe and later flown to ECU Health in Greenville. His exact condition is unknown at this time of this release, but it is expected that he will recover, police said. The area was secured, and a search warrant was conducted at the residence by Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous guns were recovered at the scene.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers and a deputy were investigating shots fired on West 12th Street. Individuals started shooting toward the officers and two other involved individuals in the area, police said. Several officers were nearly struck by the gunfire.

This resulted in a multi-agency response that included more than 20 Halifax County deputies, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division. Members of the Scotland Neck Fire Department assisted law enforcement as well.

Deputies were involved in a foot chase on Church Street shortly after the shooting that resulted in the arrest of one male and the recovery of a firearm.

“These are related incidents, and the individuals involved are typically males between the ages of 15 to 25. We’ve been dealing with juveniles and retaliative shootings for a year.” Parker said. “It is clear that all of the individuals involved in these violent incidents have no regard for innocent life or property and that’s a huge concern. Most of the people in this community have absolutely nothing to do with the ongoing feud and they are the true victims.”

Scotland Neck Mayor Eddie Braxton is seeking an emergency curfew that will be enacted later Friday.

This means that businesses will close at 9 p.m. for the next several days so that law enforcement can saturate the area without a lot of interference from the public, police said. The exact details of the emergency curfew order is expected to be released later by the town.

The Town of Scotland Neck recently approved a contract with Halifax County to provide extra law enforcement coverage.

“Our police department, like many other small-town departments, is going through some major transitions, and we are just trying to keep a handle on the situation and ensure the safety for everyone in the community,” Parker said.