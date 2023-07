SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A Scotland Neck woman was arrested on Friday after police discovered she stole from a sweepstakes.

Police said on Friday they discovered Octavia Cooper, of Scotland Neck, stole money from a TNT2 sweepstakes.

She was charged with possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny and filing a false police report.

Cooper received a $4,500 secured bond.