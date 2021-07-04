Search continues for armed and dangerous man following chase in Chatham County; 3 captured, Highway Patrol says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A third man who was wanted in connection with a chase in Chatham County has been arrested, the NC State Highway Patrol said.

The third man was arrested late Saturday night after he stole a vehicle and crashed into a trooper patrol car, Highway Patrol said. His identity is not being released at this time.

A man and a juvenile were arrested Saturday afternoon following a manhunt, Highway Patrol said. The man has been identified as Adrian Lowry, 24, of Jacksonville, Florida, and the name of the juvenile would not be released because of his age.

Highway Patrol said they are still searching for the fourth man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The chase started around 8:15 a.m. Saturday when troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding 94 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 64 in Chatham County.

The driver failed to stop, leading to a short chase, troopers said.

The chase ended when the vehicle spun out in the median of U.S. 64 just east of Siler City. The four men inside the vehicle ran off into the surrounding woods.

Multiple firearms were discovered during the investigation, troopers later said.

The four people were described as armed and wearing dark clothing. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said they should not be approached if they are seen.

A reverse 911 message went out to residents in a 2-mile radius from the area asking them to secure their doors, stay inside, and remain vigilant as law enforcement searched the area, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) from a cell phone.