ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for a missing boater continued Thursday at Rocky Mount Reservoir.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Rocky Mount police officers responded to the reservoir to investigate an unoccupied boat that was anchored near a small island.

The initial investigation revealed that the boat was registered to Larry Drake, 70, of Rocky

Mount.

According to his family, Drake left his home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to go fishing at the

reservoir. Drake has not been heard from since he left for his fishing trip.

Currently, there are no signs of foul play.

Personnel from multiple agencies searched the island and the water surrounding the boat for multiple hours before the search was suspended around 8:30 p.m. because of darkness, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate

this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department

at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text

RMPOL and your message to 274637).