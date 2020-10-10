Search continues for 4 people behind shooting in Rocky Mount Walmart

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount Police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting inside the Walmart on Benvenue Road Friday evening.

They said the four suspects surrounded the victim, a fight followed, and when the victim tried to run away, he was shot.

“I feel lucky,” Rose Deans said.

Deans said she had just finished cleaning the self check-out area when she heard and saw a group of guys fighting.

“A few seconds later the one guy took out a gun and just started firing,” she continued.

Police Chief George Robinson provided this account.

“Four subjects surrounded one subject during the altercation, one subject ran and was shot by one of these suspects,” the chief said.

“I didn’t know if he would turn and come that way or run by. He was that close. We just started running,” Deans said.

Maria Melvin said she was looking at flowers when she heard the gunshots ring out.

“I looked down at the other end of the store and people started running. So I said I think those were gunshots, I think I’ll leave the store,” Melvin said.

Connie Dickens said she was on break at the time.

“All I heard was the gunshots and that can’t be real but it’s is real scary, nowhere is safe,” Dickens said.

Investigators said they’ve identified the suspects involved and stressed there’s no threat to the public.

As for Walmart employees, they said they recently completed an active shooter training and never expected it to come in handy so soon.

“I know what to do and when to move in a case like this,” Deans said.

Police said the victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

They continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.