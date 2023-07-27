SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for Allisha Watts, a Moore County woman missing since July 16, continues.

The 39-year-old’s family is committed to searching for her and seeing her return home after she was last seen leaving a home in Charlotte.

“Please, let’s just bring her home. Find Allisha Watts, that’s all we need to see,” a speaker pleaded with a crowd of more than 100 people at a community candlelight vigil in Southern Pines on Tuesday.

Two days after her disappearance, investigators found Watts’ vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, in Anson County at a DMV office. In the vehicle, there was no sign of Watts, but there was a man who was found “unresponsive,” according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Watts’ Missing Persons Report was filed the day after the discovery of the vehicle and the unresponsive man on July 19.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to the CBS 17 affiliate in Charlotte, WJZY, that the man in the SUV is James Dunmore.

CBS 17 has verified that Dunmore’s residence is the same home where Watts was last seen on July 16. The home is on Pamela Lorraine Drive, near Old Concord Road in Charlotte.

New video was shared Thursday by Watts’ family, showing police searching that home.

The day after the vigil in Southern Pines, Watts’ family gathered in Charlotte outside of the police station for a press conference.

“We are here today to send a strong message to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,” one speaker said. He continued to say “they are not telling us anything.”

Learen Blue, one of Watts’ best friends also took a moment to speak at the conference.

“There’s too many loophole, there’s too many unanswered questions that we have,” she said.

“We just need answers. We need them to come forth and tell us something so that we can help. They’re being silent and not saying anything. It’s been too many days now for them not to give us information,” Blue added.

Another 10 people came to the podium, describing their loved one and friend that they hope to reunite with soon. See Wednesday’s full press conference below.