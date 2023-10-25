SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged Monday with drug offenses after Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a home.
The search took place at 2828 Eames Drive in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Agents found four grams of Fentanyl along with an AR-15 handgun.
Laron Colin Hundley, 33, is charged with the following:
Trafficking Opium,
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale, or Deliver Schedule II Narcotics,
- Manufacture, Sale, or Deliver Control Substances within 1000 feet of a School,
- Two counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Hundley was placed in the Lee County Jail and issued a $225,000 secure bond.