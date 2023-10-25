SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged Monday with drug offenses after Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a home.

The search took place at 2828 Eames Drive in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Agents found four grams of Fentanyl along with an AR-15 handgun.

Laron Colin Hundley, 33, is charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium,

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale, or Deliver Schedule II Narcotics,

Manufacture, Sale, or Deliver Control Substances within 1000 feet of a School,

Two counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hundley was placed in the Lee County Jail and issued a $225,000 secure bond.