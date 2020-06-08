Search team finds body of missing kayaker in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a 34-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on the Neuse River on Saturday has been found, Wayne County officials said.

The incident was reported in the area of Old Waynesborough Park, where a water rescue team found one person in the water.

That person told crews that he and a friend, later identified as Derrick Wooten, launched a kayak with plans to travel in the river to Wildlife Boat Ramp off 117 South near Mar-Mac.

“The individuals had been in the kayak for approximately 15 minutes when the friend had difficulties and fell into the water,” a news release from Wayne County officials said.

The other kayaker tried to rescue Wooten, but lost his grip and Wooten vanished underwater, officials said.

Several rescue crews came to the scene to look for Wooten on Saturday and throughout Sunday.

Wayne County authorities confirmed Wooten’s body was found Monday morning near where he went missing.

Wooten’s family has been notified, officials said.