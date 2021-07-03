Search underway for 4 armed men following chase in Chatham County, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A search is underway for four armed men following a chase in Chatham County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the NC State Highway Patrol entered a chase with a vehicle on Highway 64 on Saturday.

Deputies said the chase stopped just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 64, about seven miles west of Pittsboro. Four people who were in the vehicle ran from the scene.

The four people are described to be armed and wearing dark clothing. Deputies said they should not be approached if they are seen.

A reverse 911 message went out to residents in the area asking them to secure their doors, stay inside, and remain vigilant as law enforcement searched the area, deputies said. If you see someone who matches the description, deputies ask that they remain inside and report that information to 911 immediately.

Members of NC State Highway Patrol are on scene, along with members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Wildlife Resources Commission, and Carrboro Police Department.

All four suspects remain at large, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.