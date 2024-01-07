LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A search is underway in Harnett County Sunday afternoon after a murder suspect ran from a deadly shooting scene Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported as shots fired at 11:18 a.m. near Winding Ridge in the Carolina Hills neighborhood about 7 miles south of Sanford, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene seven minutes later and found Anthony Antonio Washington, 46.

Washington was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the news release said.

Tahmeer Mykail Jones, 31, was last seen “fleeing the scene on foot,” deputies said in the release.

Warrants for first-degree murder have been filed against Jones, deputies said.

“Investigators are actively searching for Jones,” officials said.

The search is in the Spout Springs area.