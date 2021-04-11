Search underway for possible drowning victim in Jordan Lake

NEW HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said a search is underway Sunday afternoon in Jordan Lake for a possible drowning victim.

The incident was reported at a beach recreation area near Parkers Creek Picnic Shelters, which is along Parkers Creek Beach Road, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sara Pack.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw a man in the water who went under the water but did not surface, Pack said.

The area is just north of U.S. 64 in a narrow area of Jordan Lake.

Pack said the water in the area is difficult to reach with larger boats, so area fire crews have brought in smaller rafts to conduct the search.

Pack said the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is assisting, but the lead agency in the case is The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.