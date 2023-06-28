LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities are searching for the person who shot one man to death and shot a teenage boy in the head.

The county sheriff’s office said Wednesday that 22-year-old Joshua Tyler Holland was killed in the shooting shortly after midnight Tuesday at his home on Burslem Road in Cameron.

Deputies who responded say they found Holland dead and saw a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head. They say he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has not been publicly identified.

Deputies say anyone with information can contact Detective Dowdy at 910-893-0153 or the office’s tip line at 910-893-0300.