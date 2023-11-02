ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police charged a second man in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year.

Rocky Mount police arrested 23-year-old James Jones III on charges related to an incident on April 9 that led to one man getting shot, police said. The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive.

On Thursday, police officers found Jones in the 700 block of Paul Street and arrested him on an outstanding arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Back on Aug. 11, Rocky Mount detectives apprehended 29-year-old Yashawn Earl Bryant in connection to the shooting, police said. Following a short foot chase, Bryant was taken into custody on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)

Resisting a public officer

Jones was taken to the Nash County Detention Center and received a $150,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday.