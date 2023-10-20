ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting near a Dollar General on Oct. 12.

Semazi Wilson, 22, was arrested during a traffic stop on Holly Street after Rocky Mount police identified him as one of the shooters and arrest warrants were taken out. Officers said he had a handgun on him during the arrest.

Wilson, who police said is a validated gang member, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure.

The first arrest in the shooting was made Oct. 16. Keonte Murphy, 28, was arrested at Hal Orr’s Inn which is about six miles north of where the shooting took place.

Murphy was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm by a felon.

Both men are in the Nash County Jail without bonds.

Police responded shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 12 to the Dollar General in reference to a shots fired into an occupied vehicle call.

The preliminary investigation revealed that after leaving the store at least two vehicles

fired multiple rounds from a firearm while driving on West Raleigh Boulevard traveling east into

town.

Another vehicle which was traveling in the opposite direction, was struck by gunfire, damaging

the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate this incident.