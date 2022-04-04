ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A security guard at a Rocky Mount sweepstakes was shot Monday morning while stopping a robbery, according to Rocky Mount police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 901 N. Wesleyan Blvd., which is the TAPS sweepstakes parlor, at 5:20 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the security guard injured in the parking lot. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect attempted to rob the business before the security guard intervened. The suspect fired shots toward the security guard and struck him,” police said in a press release.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Care for treatment. Police did not release his condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).